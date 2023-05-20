Aspects Of AEW Collision Will Reportedly Pay Homage To WCW Monday Nitro

AEW's most recent major announcement came last Wednesday when it was officially confirmed that "AEW Collision" would become AEW's newest weekly program, airing Saturday nights on TNT. While reports and speculation surrounding the show are already well underway, its aesthetic, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, will draw inspiration from "WCW Monday Nitro" and pay homage to the popular wrestling show.

This fact was already assumed by some fans, as the working logo for the Saturday show is a direct reference to the logo that WCW used for "Nitro" from 1995 until 1998. It seems as though one could expect more references to WCW's premiere show when "AEW Collision" debuts on June 17, though it remains to be seen what aesthetic features from "Nitro" they will end up paying homage to.

"Nitro" was WCW's flagship weekly program beginning in 1995, and ran directly opposite "WWE Raw" for the duration of its existence. The company, and subsequently the show, ended in March 2001 when WWE purchased WCW and discontinued its programming.