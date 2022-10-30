The 10 Most Brutal AEW Matches In The Promotion's Short History

It didn't take long for fans to see just how hardcore AEW was willing to go. The first Fyter Fest was just AEW's second event and it was headlined by what would become a staple of the promotion, a Lights Out match. Always taking place as the last match on a show, a Lights Out match is basically an unsanctioned bout that does not count towards the record books, one where anything goes. Here, for the first time, we got to see what that would mean in an AEW context. If there were two men on the initial roster that were up to the challenge, it was Jon Moxley and Joey Janela, two men who had both competed in incredibly violent matches on the indies and were no strangers to deathmatches.

In the match, you saw the usual tables and ladders, but AEW also showed that in the right circumstances, barbed wire and thumbtacks would be allowed too. Did anyone expect to see a prosthetic leg though? Well, we did. This was Moxley's first match in the promotion and he was clearly enjoying the chance to go back to his hardcore roots that his newfound freedom from WWE afforded. He marched to a win after using Janela as a human pin cushion, but the pin didn't end the night. Kenny Omega came out and got some revenge for Moxley attacking him at Double or Nothing, putting him through a table and even hitting him with an electric guitar from the show's set. It was just a taste of things to come.