NJPW Reveals First Look At The NJPW Strong Women's Title

During the press conference for Sunday's NJPW Resurgence event, the NJPW Strong Women's Championship was revealed and below is a photo of the title. The tournament for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship was first announced on April 27 and it will be starting and finishing at Resurgence in Long Beach, California.

At tomorrow's event, former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez will face CMLL's Stephanie Vaquer, while AEW star Willow Nightingale will face STARDOM star Momo Kohgo. Then the finals will be taking place in the main event. It was last year in November when KAIRI became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion at NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over. The current champion is Mayu Iwatani, who defeated Mone last month to become the new champion. It's interesting to mention that Iwatani was the one that KAIRI had defeated to become the first champion.

Also, at Resurgence, Juice Robinson will face Fred Rosser in a Street Fight match, Hikuleo will be defending the Strong Openweight Championship for the first time and it will be against Kenta, and Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino are set to face Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kazuchika Okada.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will also be facing Will Ospreay to determine who go on to Dominion in Osaka to face Lance Archer. Whoever wins that match at Dominion, will then get a future title match against current IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega. The two kickoff matches are Christopher Daniels versus Alex Coughlin and The DKC versus Bateman.