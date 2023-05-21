FTR Segment Added To AEW Dynamite

FTR will defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Double or Nothing next weekend, but it's possible that the teams will get into it before then. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are scheduled to appear on the next episode of "AEW Dynamite," but will their pay-per-view opponents be there to disrupt them?

Ahead of their #AEW World Tag Team Championship defense at #AEWDoN on Sunday, May 28th, we'll hear from #AEW World Tag Team Champs #FTR @daxftr & @cashwheelerftr THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Las Vegas at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/O3TBSy7lxZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2023

Wheeler and Harwood have been brawling with Jarrett, Lethal, and their stablemates Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt for weeks now. On the most recent "Dynamite," Karen Jarrett also got in on the action by attacking the FTR members, causing them to get beaten down by her husband and his allies.