Gulf Shores, Alabama Honors NWA Champion Tyrus With 'Tyrus Day'

Following in the footsteps of AEW World Champion MJF, who had "MJF Day" declared in Oyster Bay, Long Island, NY, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus is being honored with a day of his own.

Tyrus took to Twitter to celebrate the city of Gulf Shores, Alabama has named May 19th "Tyrus-NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Day" in honor of his accomplishments as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as well as his prominence on the Fox News late-night panel show "Gutfeld!" where he's a panelist and co-host. Along with his prominence in wrestling and conservative entertainment, Gulf Shores also cited Tyrus for "providing a positive image and illustrating in his own life how perseverance, loyalty, dedication and hard work can lead to a successful future" as a reason for the accommodation.

Tyrus has been NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion since November of last year, defeating Trevor Murdoch at Hard Times 3, but has been a longtime stalwart of the NWA revival under now-president Billy Corgan. Tyrus recently said that he sees himself ending his career in the National Wrestling Alliance, but the former-"Funkasaurus" is still open to the idea of one last run with WWE, especially now that he feels his name is bigger than when he was employed by the company.

Tyrus has courted controversy with his appearances on the divisive Fox News program "Gutfeld!" but NWA President Billy Corgan enjoys working with Tyrus and believes that the controversy helps create "old-school heat" for his reigning and defending champion, even comparing him to Ernie Ladd and Andre The Giant.