Jim Ross Describes Hearing Vince McMahon Yell At Jonathan Coachman On Commentary

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has always been known for being hands on, and the story is no different when it's come to commentary. From Mick Foley and JBL to Michael Cole, his approach to commentary has been well documented. Oftentimes, he'll be in his announcer's air during a broadcast. Jonathan Coachman, who worked with WWE for nearly a decade in a variety of roles, can attest to this. On a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross recalled times when McMahon produced "Coach."

"Well I wasn't there all the time, but it was pretty aggressive," Ross told Conrad Thompson. "Very distracting. I don't know how Coach could've done what he did being yelled at by the most powerful man in the business. It was intimidating."

Ross believes McMahon was trying to take Coachman to another level, and giving him that edge was part of the process. However, JR didn't think "Coach" was ready, even though he seemed to understand what having that position meant. "He [McMahon] liked the controversy," Ross continued. "He liked the pressure he could put on people."

Recently, Renee Paquette discussed her frustrations with WWE's approach to commentary. More specifically, she believes that the company doesn't set new commentators up for success. And whether or not Ross feels similarly, he does think Coachman's talents were ultimately wasted as a play-by-play guy. It just wasn't the role for him. "Coach was not prepared for that," he added. "I thought he was really good at backstage things...But he was never trained to be a play-by-play guy, which comes with a whole different set of house rules."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.