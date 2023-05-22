Rhea Ripley Set To Defend Title Against Natalya At WWE Night Of Champions

On May 6 at WWE Backlash, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Zelina Vega. This Saturday at Night of Champions, she'll look to retain the gold yet again when she takes on WWE veteran Natalya. On Monday night, Ripley interrupted a returning Apollo Crews to call the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion out, declaring, "At Night of Champions, I'm gonna make an example out of you."

"Mami" didn't stop there, however, promising to end Natalya's career as well. The two initially crossed paths two weeks ago on "Raw," when Natalya interrupted Ripley's post-match beatdown of Dana Brooke.