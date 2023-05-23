Will Ospreay Reportedly Has AC Joint Injury

Will Ospreay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence to progress to the next stage of the IWGP United States Championship #1 Contender's Tournament. However, the English star reportedly worked through the match with an injury that recently kept him out of action.

According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Ospreay has an AC joint injury in his right shoulder and isn't in the best shape to compete right now. Ospreay sustained the injury during his New Japan Cup quarter-final match with Mark Davis in March, but it appears that he hasn't made a full recovery yet. Ospreay was medically cleared to return last month, but he admitted to still experiencing some bother with his shoulder at the time of his update.

It remains to be seen if Ospreay's upcoming match with Lance Archer in Osaka on June 4 will go ahead, but the "Wrestling Observer Radio" report noted that it still appears to be the plan for now. The winner of the bout will go on to face Kenny Omega for the United States title, and that will undoubtedly be a hard-hitting encounter.

Ospreay's injury setbacks have also made him reconsider his in-ring style. Recently, he revealed that might stop performing the Stormbreaker, stating that it's the type of maneuver that could further aggravate his shoulder. He said that he's currently scared to perform his trademark move as he doesn't want to risk being on the shelf for up to nine months. That said, Ospreay does have other effective moves in his arsenal that he can use instead of the Stormbreaker.