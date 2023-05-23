Dustin Rhodes: 'Brock Lesnar Is A Piece Of S-T'

Dustin Rhodes hasn't held back in sharing his opinion of Brock Lesnar after the "Beast Incarnate" attacked his brother Cody Rhodes on "WWE Raw" this week. "[Brock Lesnar] is a piece of s**t!!," Dustin proclaimed on Twitter last night. Lesnar once again got the best of Cody when he jumped him backstage, putting him through a table before slamming a metal keg onto his arm. But that wouldn't be their only interaction, as Lesnar continued the beatdown later in the show when the "American Nightmare" tried to confront him and wound up being trapped in the Kimura Lock.

This led to questions surrounding their upcoming encounter at Night of Champions, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque trying to tell Cody he had nothing to prove during a backstage segment. However, Cody was determined, and pushed that he will be facing Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, even if he only has one good arm to do so.

It is clear who Dustin will be cheering on throughout that match after his recent Twitter outburst, with the AEW star having remained a vocal supporter of his brother ever since Cody departed the company to return to WWE. He has urged Cody to finish the story, which has been his overall storyline from the moment he stepped foot in WWE again, but for now he is on a detour against Lesnar. Of course, Cody already has one victory over Lesnar from when they met at Backlash, with the former UFC star seeking revenge for that.