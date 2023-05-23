Veer Mahaan Seemingly Gets Name Change On WWE Raw

Another WWE star seems to have regained their full name. Last night on "WWE Raw," a brief vignette played, hyping the return of Indus Sher, with Veer Mahaan's last name intact. The WWE star has seen numerous name changes over the years. When he first signed with the company, Mahaan wrestled under his real name, Rinku Singh, before eventually being shortened to just Rinku. His name was later changed to Veer before adopting the last name Mahaan in 2021. WWE would later drop the last name once again, but has seemingly revived it for the star's latest run.

Signing with WWE in early 2018, Mahaan got his start on the "NXT" brand, where his partnership with Sanga first began. Mahaan would be brought up to the main roster in 2021, with an exceptionally long series of vignettes hyping his appearance. On the main roster, Mahaan would team with Jinder Mahal as well as Shanky before eventually striking out on his own with mild success. Last year, Mahaan returned to "NXT," renewing his partnership with Sanga and soon adding Mahal into the Indus Sher fold. The group is now on the "Raw" brand as a unit, with Mahaan and Sanga seemingly destined to play a prominent role in the show's tag division, having already picked up a victory on the May 15 episode of "Raw."

Mahaan is far from the only WWE star to get an old name back in recent months. Doudrop re-adopted her old name earlier this year, becoming Piper Niven once again. Additionally, Austin Theory and Matt Riddle both regained their last names in 2022.