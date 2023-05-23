Natalya Shares Rare Photos Of Owen Hart On The Anniversary Of His Death

24 years ago today, Owen Hart tragically lost his life in an accident that took place during a WWE pay-per-view. His niece, WWE star Natalya Neidhart, shared a series of rare photos of Hart on Twitter today, showing Hart inside the ring at Stampede Wrestling, his father's promotion based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Love these rare photos of Owen working for my grandfather in Stampede Wrestling. I'm thinking of Owen on the anniversary of his passing today. I think of Owen often and what a bright, positive light he was in the wrestling world, but even more so as a person outside the ring. pic.twitter.com/qEBYqBznLL — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2023

Another member of the Hart family, Georgia Smith, shared some words regarding her uncle, along with a highlight reel showcasing some of Hart's most memorable onscreen moments (via her late father Davey Boy Smith's Twitter account).

"I can't believe it's been 24 years ago today we lost my uncle Owen Hart. He is always so missed," Smith wrote. "Thank you Owen for the memories and the amazing heart you shared with us all."

Neidhart, who performs simply as Natalya in WWE, is set to compete for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship this Saturday at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She'll take on Rhea Ripley in an attempt to capture her third world championship.

In the coming weeks, AEW will hold the second-annual Owen Hart Cup in partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. The tournament, which features both men's and women's brackets, will have "opening ceremonies" at the company's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend. From there, the tournament will continue through July 15, with the finals taking place at a show in Hart's hometown of Calgary. Hart is also set to appear in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever," the company's first video game. It was recently announced the game will come out on June 29, in the midst of AEW's tour of Canada.