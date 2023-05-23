Jeff Jarrett Talks WBD Adding AEW Collision To Their Schedule

All Elite Wrestling will soon be adding a second primetime television show to their lineup, with "AEW Collision" announced to be debuting next month. Appearing on his podcast, "My World," AEW star and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed the impact of the new show and the level of trust it shows Warner Bros. Discovery has in the young company.

"In under five years, [AEW] has five hours of primetime television," Jarrett said. "Warner Bros. Discovery looked at their menu. They've got hockey, they've got basketball, they've got all kinds of different programming. And they wanted two more hours of primetime wrestling. That just says a lot to me, not only for AEW, but for the industry as a whole." The AEW star acknowledged discussion online concerning AEW's ratings and the possibility of too much wrestling, but Jarrett emphasized that these are top-level decisions being made by WBD, and it'll allow the company to showcase more of its talent.

Jarrett would later go on to state his belief that WBD is making a statement by taking their relationship with AEW even further amidst the current sports rights landscape. Additionally, Jarrett believes now is an incredible time for all wrestling fans, regardless of which promotions they dedicate their time to watching.

In addition to his backstage role, Jarrett has played a prominent part on AEW television throughout 2023. This Sunday, he'll team with partner Jay Lethal to challenge Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing.