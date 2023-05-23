D-Von Dudley Thought Whassup Was Stupid At First

While The Dudley Boyz had many trademarks over their Hall of Fame careers, perhaps the most famous one was their "Whassup" move, a double team headbutt to the groin which we see both Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley scream the Budweiser-inspired catchphrase before D-Von came off the top rope. It was one of the most popular moves in the Dudley's arsenal, even though D-Von himself wasn't a big fan of it.

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von recalled Bubba Ray first pitching him the idea on the way back from the show, with D-Von expressing skepticism towards the idea, but willing to give it a try. However, D-Von would continue to think of the move as stupid, even intentionally forgetting to do the "Whassup" portion of it, until prior to a "SmackDown" taping in 2000. There, the Dudleys were preparing for a tag match against The Rock and Undertaker, when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon approached D-Von, leading to a conversation that would change D-Von's outlook on "Whassup" forever.

"He [Vince] goes 'Tell me something D-Von. What's this thing where you go up to the top rope, and someone told me you guys call it the 'Whassup?”' D-Von said. "I was like 'Oh, that thing. Vince, it's the dumbest thing in the world. I hate it, I don't like it. I'm not doing it...' He goes 'Oh no, you are going to do the 'Whassup.' Cause I actually like it.' I was like 'That's what I mean...I'm going to do it exactly as you said it. I'm going to go up there, 'Whassup!” And from that point on, a vision was made."

