Mystery Woman Ambushes Roxanne Perez On WWE NXT

Things went from bad to worse for Roxanne Perez on "WWE NXT" this week as she was attacked by a mystery woman just after losing against Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Women's Championship Tournament semi-final.

Perez had just wrapped up her match on Tuesday night and was heading to the back when an unknown person jumped her from behind while she looked back toward the ring. The mystery attacked appeared in a mask with their hood up as can be seen in the video below, giving nothing away regarding their identity, eventually running away after several WWE officials came out to check on Perez.

There has been some speculation online regarding who could be behind the attack, with Blair Davenport or a returning Mandy Rose being the two names thrown around most by fans. Of course, it could wind up being neither of them, but the latter could be linked to the fact that it was Perez who ended her "NXT" Women's Championship reign in what was ultimately her last match before being released by the company. She has previously admitted to not knowing whether or not she will make a return to WWE or wrestling in general.

This attack could also end up being linked with some previous attacks as well because Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo have both been taken out previously this year. The culprit behind those assaults has yet to be named, but it is currently unclear as to whether or not Perez's attacker is the same person.