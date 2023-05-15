Mandy Rose On A Possible WWE Return

One of the biggest constants in wrestling over the years, particularly when it comes to WWE, is that wrestlers always seem to find their way back to the promotion, regardless of how acrimonious the split between the performer and promotion may be. And ever since her departure from WWE back in December 2022, fans have been wondering if that will be the case for former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

It may not be just yet, however. During a Q&A on her Instagram story over the weekend, which has since been captured by Twitter users, Rose showed little interest one way or another when asked about a potential WWE return.

"I don't know," Rose said. "I don't know what the future holds, so..."