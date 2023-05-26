Jake Roberts Hopes Cody Rhodes Becomes Champion And Holds Title For A Long Time

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one wrestler who managed to have a legendary career without ever holding any championship in WWE, let alone a world title. Speaking on his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Roberts shared his hopes regarding the career of Cody Rhodes, and that includes a long reign with one of the company's world titles.

"I wish the best for him. I really do," Roberts said. "I hope he goes all the way. I hope he becomes a champion and holds the title for a long period of time. It's just a question of what the folks up there want." The WWE Hall of Famer called Rhodes a gentleman and a businessman, and stated that he had everything necessary to be a major star.

Roberts and Rhodes had numerous interactions in All Elite Wrestling, with Rhodes even being the one to call Roberts to bring him into the new company. Roberts was paired up as the manager of Lance Archer, who was Rhodes' opponent at Double or Nothing 2020. The pair faced off in a match to decide the very first TNT Champion, with Rhodes walking away victorious. Rhodes would go on to leave AEW in early 2022, making a return to WWE with a trio of memorable matches against Seth Rollins over the next several months.

After dealing with an injury that caused him to miss the second half of 2022, Rhodes returned in the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the battle royale and earning an opportunity to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39. Rhodes lost to Reigns in a controversial fashion, with fans still discussing today whether or not WWE made a mistake by failing to crown Rhodes.