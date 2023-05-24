Orange Cassidy And Evil Uno Showcase AEW Fight Forever On Twitch

Ahead of the game's release next month, it was announced on Twitter this morning that AEW stars Orange Cassidy and Evil Uno appeared today on the AEW Games Twitch stream to show off a closer look at "AEW Fight Forever." The stream featured four single-player matches, with Uno playing as Hikaru Shida against Thunder Rosa, Cassidy playing as himself against Jungle Boy, Uno showcasing an intergender match with Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho, and Cassidy wrapping up by playing as himself against MJF.

In the process of showing off the game, Uno and Cassidy discussed the accuracy and level of detail when it comes to wrestler-specific move sets in the game. Uno also revealed that wrestlers in the game will have secret moves that are not listed in the menu.

Other details showcased during the stream include the ability to control pyro and camera angles during entrances, the presence of buffs based on conditions such as kicking out of a pin, and accurate taunts such as Cassidy's ability to put his hands in his pockets. Uno and Cassidy were unable to reveal the "Character Select" screen but promised more details will be unveiled on the company's official Twitch channel in the weeks to come.

Earlier this week, the company announced a June 29 release date for "AEW Fight Forever," with Kenny Omega sharing the news via video along with some brief snippets of new footage. The game is set to feature a roster of 50 AEW performers, with stars like Omega, CM Punk, and "Hangman" Adam Page available at launch. It's expected that, over time, more AEW stars will be added to the game.