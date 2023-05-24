Steve Maclin Not Bitter About WWE, Says Main Eventing WrestleMania Isn't For Everyone

Impact World Champion Steve Maclin recently appeared on "Busted Open" ahead of his Under Siege title defense against PCO. During his conversation with Tommy Dreamer and Dave LaGreca, Maclin discussed his rise up the ranks in Impact Wrestling after not having the opportunity to necessarily break out in WWE. Two years removed from his WWE release, Maclin feels that he has proven himself right.

"It's more of a 'thank you' than anything too, it's not a 'rub it in your face,'" Maclin said. "People are like, 'Oh, you must be bitter with WWE,' and no, I learned so much in the seven-and-a-half years I was there. I was stuck in the Performance Center for six-and-a-half of it. And then to debut in the PC, everything just felt wrong. It didn't feel right at that time. When you look back at 'things happen for a reason,' they really do. Being released was the blessing in disguise that I never knew I had."

Maclin said he is living out his dream right now of being a world champion after learning that not everyone is meant to main event WrestleMania. He said that it meant a lot for Impact to back him and put him in the co-main event of Rebellion where he defeated KUSHIDA to capture the vacant world title. Maclin also credited Fred Rosser for teaching him early on in his career to not let the business change him, and he's thankful that he stayed the course and stayed true to himself.

