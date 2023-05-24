Nick Khan Reportedly Said WWE Wasn't Planning To Make Roster Cuts Around WrestleMania

While corporate mergers often result in a number of layoffs, a new report from Fightful Select states that WWE CEO Nick Khan told people within the sporting agency world that the company wasn't planning on cutting any of their onscreen performers as of WrestleMania weekend. Reports circulated the internet this morning stating that roster cuts within WWE were expected to take place as of July 1, but as of now, there's nothing indicating that to be the case.

The past several years have seen WWE regularly release members of the roster, often in the weeks following WrestleMania. However, April and now much of May have gone by without any releases, and unless things have changed behind the scenes, the company's roster may be set for the time being.

Following Vince McMahon's temporary retirement last year, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was made head of creative. The former wrestler soon brought back a number of performers who had previously been released or let their contracts expire, such as Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed. Although McMahon is now back as the company's president, there hasn't yet been any wave of releases as in years past.

Last month, WWE agreed to a deal with Endeavour that will see them merge with UFC to form a new company, known as TKO. The company revealed in its first quarter earnings report that they expect the deal to close sometime in the second half of this year. WWE is also set to re-negotiate their TV distribution deals in the coming months, with the company expected to take in even more profit with their next agreements for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."