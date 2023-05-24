Hulk Hogan Says Shane McMahon Asked Him To Work WrestleMania 39

It's been over ten years since Hulk Hogan wrestled his last match, a six-man tag at a TNA house show, and for all intents and purposes it seemed like that would remain Hogan's last match. But some rehab, work on his back, and a certain phone all from a McMahon has Hulk Hogan thinking, much like Vince Carter a few years ago, that he has one more left in him.

In an appearance on "The MMA Hour", after speaking about working on his fitness and nutrition, Hogan was asked if he was possibly considering a retirement match at 69 years old. It was then Hogan revealed that he got a call from Shane McMahon back in January, with McMahon, after coming across a Hogan display in Madison Square Garden, wondering if Hogan would be interested in a match.

"He [Shane] goes 'Hey, you got one more in you, old man?'" Hogan said. "I said 'Take it easy with the old man stuff brother...What do you want to do.' He said 'All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring, and I'll come to you.' I said 'Well right now, my back needs a little more work. But that's something we can talk about next year.'

"I have always wanted to have a retirement match...I'm not moving around the way I should be. So I'm going to keep working, keep training, and keep doing rehab and see where I am about six months from now. All I've found out from the wrestling business, brother, is never say never."

McMahon would make his surprise return sans Hogan at WrestleMania 39, taking on The Miz in an impromptu match. Unfortunately for McMahon, the match ended before it even began, with the 53-year-old tearing his quad.

