AEW And Upper Deck Expand Partnership

All Elite Wrestling is entering the space of digital assets, as they're partnering with Upper Deck to release new "digital tokenized collectibles" called "AEW Sensations," according to a new press release.

AEW and Upper Deck have worked on trading card products in the past, but Sensations is the first exclusive digital asset they've created with the company. The cards will release weekly and feature the "top three highlights" from that week's AEW programming. The press release mentions that "Dynamite" and "Rampage" will be included but does not mention AEW's soon-to-debut "Collision."

According to the press release, "Each weekly release will feature a men's, women's, and tag team/group match moment. Packs are limited to 3,000 per week, and contain one animated Authentic Digital Collectible, with rare parallel versions randomly inserted across packs." Collectors will then receive further collectibles if they are able to redeem the entire run will receive "Belt Die Cut Achievement as an Authentic Digital Collectible for each corresponding category."

The announcement coincides with a big weekend for AEW, as the company is currently in Las Vegas for AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday.

AEW was added to Upper Deck's tabletop game VS. System 2pcg, following their physical trading card launch in the summer of 2021.

The news comes just weeks after Impact Wrestling announced that they too would be entering the digital asset market, as they announced the launch of their own line of NFTs that will feature Impact stars such as Santino Marella and former Knockouts champion Mickie James.