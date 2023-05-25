Sean Waltman Reacts To Sabu's AEW Debut, Says ECW Legend Is Underappreciated

Former ECW star Sabu made his AEW debut last night, helping even the odds for Adam Cole and Roderick Strong against the Jericho Appreciation Society. Sabu will now act as Special Enforcer for the Unsanctioned Match between Cole and Jericho this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. Fellow wrestling veteran Sean Waltman, AKA X-Pac, took to Twitter last night to comment on Sabu's career in light of his AEW debut.

"No one has given more to pro wrestling and gotten less in return than Sabu," Waltman wrote. Waltman is a WWE Hall of Famer through his membership in D-Generation X, and though he only wrestled Sabu a handful of times throughout their career, it seems he's long been a fan of the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Sabu was a key part of the ECW roster, helping popularize a particular type of high-flying action that would be emulated by countless wrestlers in the years that followed. Industry veterans who worked with Sabu, such as Rob Van Dam and Paul Heyman, believe Sabu should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the industry, and it seems Waltman would be in agreement. During his tenure with ECW, Sabu was a two-time World Heavyweight Champion and a three-time World Tag Team Champion. Additionally, Sabu previously performed in WWE, WCW, NJPW, TNA, and countless independent promotions over the years.

The ECW star's presence was a welcome sight last night, as Sabu was hospitalized following a medical emergency just last month. Sabu later gave an update on social media, stating that he was feeling much better.