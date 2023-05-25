Trinity Names Charlotte Flair WWE SmackDown Match As One Of Her Favorites

Trinity is gearing up to make a new name for herself in Impact Wrestling, following her recent debut, but in an interview with WrestleZone, the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion took a moment to reflect on her favorite matches from her time performing as Naomi in WWE, which she admitted was difficult.

"I feel like I don't really have that many matches to [pick from], so I'm kinda on that journey to just create good matches," Trinity explained. "Me and Charlotte's championship match on 'SmackDown' I think it was last year. That was one of my favorite matches."

Charlotte defeated Trinity to retain the "SmackDown" Women's Title, but even in defeat, Trinity felt that Charlotte brought the best out of her.

"She's tough," Trinity explained. "You're gonna do one of two things with her, you're going to sink or swim because she demands you to step up, and I love working with her because I feel like we always do that with each other."

Another of her favorite matches, interestingly also a high-profile loss, was her match against Natalya at SummerSlam 2017. Natalya defeated Trinity, ending her one and only reign as "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Trinity left WWE approximately one year ago alongside Mercedes Mone, abandoning their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in frustration, as they were unhappy with the division's lack of direction. Trinity spent nearly a year away from wrestling, not having another match until April of this year when she defeated KiLynn King at an Impact Wrestling taping, which aired last week.