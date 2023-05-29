Kurt Angle Thinks Roman Reigns Will Be Out Of WWE And In Hollywood Within Five Years

Could Roman Reigns be destined for Hollywood? Kurt Angle certainly believes so.

During a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," the Hall of Famer discussed the trajectory of Reigns' reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While Reigns is closing in on three years with the Universal Championship, and has already surpassed one year as WWE Champion, Angle believes "The Tribal Chief" might hold on to the titles for another year, or maybe even ten, he joked. While it's unclear when Reigns might finally be dethroned, Angle has a distinct vision for his future beyond a WWE ring.

"Roman Reigns is not going to be in the company in the next five years. That kid is going to be a huge movie star," Angle said. "It's going to happen. It is. There's no doubt. He's got an incredible look, he's talented, he's smart. The kid's going to be a movie star."

Though it might not be extensive at the moment, Reigns does have some experience in the film industry. In 2020, Reigns starred in a romantic comedy, "The Wrong Missy," and the following year, he voiced the character of Ramarilla Jackson in the animated sports comedy "Rumble."

Perhaps his biggest role, though, came in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," where he played Mateo Hobbs, the brother of Luke Hobbs, a character played by Reigns' real-life cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson, of course, is no stranger to Hollywood, and it remains to be seen if Reigns will venture down the same path as his cousin.