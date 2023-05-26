Matt Hardy Thinks Edge Could Have Final Match Outside Of WWE

While Edge continues to wrestle through a "pretty limited window," many fans and pundits continue to question when "The Rated R Superstar" might finally hang up his boots. As of February, Edge held firm in his wish to close out his career in his home country of Canada, but he also stated that he didn't have a definitive timeline of when that final match might happen. On the topic of Edge's impending retirement, one of his former rivals discussed the possibility of Edge wrapping up his career outside of WWE.

During the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy was asked to give his thoughts on Edge's recent run in WWE. "I think he's had a good last run. I'm glad he did get to come back, and he was able to recover from that very serious injury, which he had to leave for many, many years. He's been in great shape. He's looked good," Hardy said.

Hardy also said Edge may opt to hold his final match beyond the walls of WWE. "I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside...I don't think he's going to do like Ric Flair and have five or six last matches, but I could see him finishing up with WWE and maybe having his final few matches somewhere else."

Hardy's co-host Jon Alba then brought up the possibility of Edge venturing into All Elite Wrestling after his WWE contract expires. AEW, of course, is the current home to Edge's former tag team partner Christian Cage. Together, Edge and Christian became one of WWE's most decorated tag team champions through feuds with teams like The Dudleys and The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff). Should Edge debut for AEW, Matt Hardy would love to re-create their rivalry there.