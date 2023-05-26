Impact Wrestling Under Siege Final Card, Live Coverage Tonight

Impact Wrestling will present their Under Siege pay-per-view tonight live from London, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, Steve Maclin will defend his Impact World Championship in a No Disqualification match against PCO. Maclin has tried to take out PCO in the weeks leading up to tonight, however he cannot be stopped.

On the Knockouts side, Jordynne Grace will have one more chance at challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship. Purrazzo was able to beat Grace for the vacant title at Rebellion, which renewed their rivalry from 2020. Grace has not been able to pin Purrazzo one-on-one during their time together in Impact, and if she loses tonight, she cannot challenge Purrazzo again while she reigns.

Two of Impact's latest acquisitions will be in action as Trinity makes her pay-per-view debut in a first-time clash with Gisele Shaw. Additionally, Nick Aldis continues working his way up to a world title match when he takes on Kenny King in another first-time singles match. Other championship matches will see Trey Miguel defend the X-Division title against Chris Sabin, while former "NXT UK" stars Subculture make their tag team debut to challenge Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact World Tag Team titles.

A big six-way World title number one contender's match will feature Eddie Edwards, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, and Yuya Uemura. Meanwhile, a six-man tag team match will pit The Design against Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, and a partner of their choosing. On the pre-show, Courtney Rush and Jessicka take on The Coven in a non-title bout, plus Joe Hendry will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship against Dirty Dango.

WrestlingInc.com will have live coverage of Under Siege tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.