Possible Spoiler On New Match For WWE Night Of Champions

As previously noted, PWInsider Elite reported that extra WWE talent including Omos, The Street Profits, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Rick Boogs would be traveling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for WWE Night of Champions despite not being advertised for matches. WWE has since confirmed their arrivals in social media clips, and there's now speculation regarding a tag team match being added to the card.

Fightful Select outlined the plans for tonight's pre-taped episode of "WWE SmackDown," which is set to feature Knight vs. Boogs in a singles match. Additionally, The Street Profits are slated to be on commentary for the bout, which may lead to a tag team rematch getting booked for Saturday's premium live event. Boogs and Knight attempted to form a new tag team on the May 19 episode of "SmackDown," however they came up short to The Street Profits. After the match, Knight laid Boogs out with the BFT and later stated in a post-show interview that he didn't lose to The Street Profits, Boogs did.

Both Knight and Boogs have been trying to find their way in WWE as of late. Knight hasn't had a prominent storyline since losing to Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Boogs returned from injury in January and only had a few matches before being drafted to "SmackDown" in the recent WWE Draft.

Seven matches have officially been announced for Night of Champions, which is being advertised as a "triple main event" show. Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of the event as it airs on Saturday.