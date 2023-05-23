WWE Sending Additional Talents To Night Of Champions

WWE's Night of Champions will take place this Saturday, and with this week's "WWE SmackDown" having been taped last Friday, the company's stars are already heading to Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, that includes some roster members who haven't yet been advertised for Night of Champions – Omos, Street Profits, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Rick Boogs.

In addition to these talents, the upcoming PLE will include a number of WWE's most popular performers. Night of Champions is set to feature the finals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament, with Seth Rollins taking on AJ Styles. Additionally, there will be a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, and Becky Lynch is set to face Trish Stratus after the latter's betrayal last month. Bianca Belair will defend the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship against Asuka, while Natalya will challenge Rhea Ripley for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Finally, Mustafa Ali will attempt to end GUNTHER's lengthy reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Night of Champions is the latest WWE event to take place in Saudi Arabia as part of the company's lucrative deal with the controversial nation. The events began in 2018, and just a year later WWE extended their partnership with Saudi Arabia to run through at least 2027. In addition to that partnership, WWE has increased its international presence in recent months, with the highly successful WWE Backlash recently taking place in Puerto Rico and the upcoming Money in the Bank set to occur in London, England.