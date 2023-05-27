WWE Night Of Champions Opening Match And Main Event Reportedly Confirmed

Today, WWE stages its latest premium live event from Saudi Arabia, that being Night of Champions 2023. Originally advertised as being the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, the decision was made to pivot away from that angle when WWE opted to resurrect the World Heavyweight Championship for "WWE Raw." WWE has been promoting three different matches as "main events" for Night of Champions, but a new report sheds some light on what will actually open and close the show.

According to PWInsider Elite, the World Heavyweight Championship tournament final between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will actually open Night of Champions. Reportedly planned to main event the show is the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match featuring Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defending against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.