Cody Rhodes Passes Out In Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock At WWE Night Of Champions

Unfortunately, no matter how much determination, motivation, and passion Cody Rhodes possessed today, it was not enough to beat Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions.

Prior to the event in Saudi Arabia, "The Beast Incarnate" attacked Rhodes on the May 22 edition of "WWE Raw" and savagely broke the arm of "The American Nightmare." But even after Triple H attempted to talk Rhodes out of it, the match continued as planned ,and Lesnar targeted the weakened arm.

Ultimately, the pain from a Kimura Lock proved to be too much for Rhodes. While he didn't tap out, he did pass out, which resulted in Lesnar being awarded the victory.