Cash Wheeler Reflects On FTR's Three-Year Anniversary Of AEW Debut

Today (May 27, 2023) marks three years ago since FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) made their All Elite Wrestling debuts. It was on the May 27, 2020 edition of "AEW Dynamite," when FTR drove up in a truck and came out to help The Young Bucks against The Butcher and The Blade. The Butcher and The Blade had attacked Matt and Nick Jackson right after they won a six-man tag team match. Wheeler took to Twitter this evening to reflect on being with AEW for three years.

"It's insane to me that it's been three years since we came to AEW. I'm thankful for every step of my career, but I'm so glad we took the chance we did. I legitimately don't have space on here to list the matches and moments that have changed our careers and lives so much," wrote Wheeler.

Wheeler also thanked fans in another tweet, that have followed them for their whole careers and to new fans. He later ended his tweet with names of several tag teams: Young Bucks, Aussie Open, "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega, MCMG, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara, and Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

This Sunday, May 28 at Double or Nothing, FTR will be defending AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Mark Briscoe will be the special guest referee. It will be FTR's first title defense since winning the AEW Tag Team Titles from The Gunns on the April 5 episode of "Dynamite."