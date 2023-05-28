Shota Umino To Team With BCC To Challenge NEVER 6-Man Champs

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jon Moxley, a former IWGP United States Champion, will make his long-awaited return to Japan as he participates in NJPW's Dominion event on Sunday, June 4. While the details surrounding Moxley's return were previously unconfirmed, Moxley is now scheduled to challenge for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships alongside his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli and NJPW's Shota Umino.

Following his victory in an eight-man tag match at the Best of the Super Juniors finals, Umino quickly pivoted his focus to NJPW Dominion. As such, Umino grabbed a microphone to announce that on June 4, he'd be teaming up with the two BCC members to take on reigning titleholders Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships.

