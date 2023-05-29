Orange Cassidy Teases Feud With MJF, Says He's 'Not Even Close' To The Best Wrestler In The World

Orange Cassidy isn't really sure what's next for him after his monumental defense tonight in the Blackjack Battle Royale, where he outlasted 20 men to retain his AEW International Championship. At the post Double or Nothing media scrum, Cassidy was asked about the possibility of challenging AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman for his title.

"I mean, I care about the [AEW International] Championship. I think this is the most important thing to me right now. And I'm going to continue to defend it, and I will put all of my energy into defending it,' he said, "I don't know what the future is with me going after anything else, because I never know what I'm feeling from day to day. By the way, that guy barely wrestles."

When Cassidy was told that MJF had called him a mark during his portion of the scrum, Cassidy expressed his disbelief and shook his head. In further contrast with MJF, when asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Matthew Carlins whether or not he thought of himself as the best wrestler in the world, Cassidy simply said, "No. Not even close." Earlier in the night after his defense, MJF remarked that he was the best wrestler in the world.

A potential face off between Cassidy and MJF down the line wouldn't be the first meeting the two have had in the squared circle. In December of 2020, Cassidy found himself in line to challenge MJF for his Dynamite Diamond Ring. Ultimately, MJF bested Cassidy on "AEW Dynamite" to retain his possession of the ring.