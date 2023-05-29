Bryan Danielson Teases Future Match With Nigel McGuinness, Says He'd Break His Neck

AEW's Bryan Danielson has competed in the main event of the last two AEW pay-per-views, and it's doubtless that he'll have a high profile match at AEW's All In in London. When asked during the post Double or Nothing media scrum about the possibility of facing Nigel McGuinness in Wembley Stadium, Danielson had doubts the former Ring of Honor Champion could keep up.

"I think Nigel McGuinness probably needs to shut his mouth a little bit. I don't think at this point in his life he can handle the same intensity he could in 2006. [...] I think the world of him as a wrestler, and I think the world of him as a commentator," Danielson said, "He no longer has the physical ability to match up with me. He did at one point. But here I am, I'm 42 years old and it doesn't matter. I train so hard to stay like this, he stopped training. Do you think you can catch back up in three months? No, you can't. I look at his neck, and I think I'd break it."

McGuinness recently made his return to ROH as well as signing with AEW. Moreover, he has expressed some interest in a return to the ring for AEW's All In in addition to having filed a trademark on his ring name.

Before finishing up his time at the media scrum, Danielson heaved some heavy praise on McGuinness, "What I said may have sounded like an insult, you switch a couple things around, Nigel McGuinnes would be right here as a however-many-time world champion instead of me. There are some things that are hard work, and some things are partially luck too."