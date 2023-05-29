Tony Khan Says AEW Is Making More For Saturday Show As Part Of Current Deal With WBD

With AEW Double or Nothing in the rearview mirror, attention now turns towards the summer, and everything Tony Khan's promotion has to look forward to. For instance, "AEW Collision," which is set to debut on Saturday, June 17. Speaking to the media after Double or Nothing, Khan expanded on the details of their deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Specifically, how much financial muscle WBD is providing.

"Yes, we're definitely being paid for Collision, and being paid very well," he said. "We got a new contract, I think it's fair to say. It's more money, but it's the same length of time."

"Collision" will debut at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and there is suspicion among many that CM Punk will be returning to AEW when that day arrives.