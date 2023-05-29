Fatal 4-Way For The Vacated WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

When Liv Morgan sustained a shoulder injury during the same match where Dakota Kai suffer an ACL injury as well, she and Raquel Rodriguez were forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Now, a Fatal 4-Way match on tonight's "WWE Raw" will crown new champions.

WWE.com announced that Damage CTRL's Bayley & IYO SKY, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, and the newly paired Rodriguez and Shotzi will vie for the titles on tonight's show. With the former champion looking to reclaim the championship that she never lost and many competitors hungry for gold, these combustible elements should make for an exciting match.

