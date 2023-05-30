Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark And Others Set For Money In The Bank Qualfiers On June 5 WWE Raw

The road to Money in the Bank continues on next week's "WWE Raw" at Hartford, Connecticut, where Becky Lynch will wrestle Sonya Deville in a qualifying match for the upcoming women's ladder match. Also on the show, Zoey Stark will square off against Natalya in another qualifying bout.

The newly-formed alliance of Stark and Trish Stratus has been in a heated rivalry with Lynch. After helping Stratus defeat Lynch at Night of Champions, Stark once again attacked "The Man" on this week's show following a promo segment where she explained her actions in Saudi Arabia. As such, if both Stark and Lynch qualify for Money in the Bank, there's a built-in rivalry that could add more intrigue to the annual ladder match.

Prior to those two qualifying bouts next Monday, the first entrant in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will be decided on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday as Zelina Vega faces off against Lacey Evans. While Vega is fresh off a series of losses to "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Evans hasn't wrestled on television since the March 24 "SmackDown" where she teamed up with Xi Li against Natalya and Shotzi. As such, fans believe the match could go either way, with no clear-cut favorite to prevail.

Besides Lynch vs. Deville and Stark vs. Natalya, no other matches or segments are confirmed for next week's "Raw." However, WWE teased the possibility of Matt Riddle receiving a Money in the Bank qualifier match when GUNTHER confronted "The Original Bro" on this week's show, urging him to win the briefcase and cash in the same against him. As of this writing, only Nakamura and Ricochet have qualified for the match, with either Montez Ford or LA Knight joining the field this Friday. This year's Money in the Bank will emanate from The O2 Arena in London, England on July 1.