Becky Lynch Sends Message To Zoey Stark Following WWE Night Of Champions

Following her defeat at the hands of Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch has made her intentions for the aftermath of Night of Champions clear. Lynch took to Twitter to send a message to both Stratus and Zoey Stark, who interfered to help Stratus pick up the win against The Man.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold," Lynch's tweet read, "[Trish Stratus] we have unfinished business. [Zoey Stark] you messed up. Plain and simple."

Status' Stark assisted victory over Lynch marks her first singles win in over a decade, and it seems that with Lynch's post, the program between the two will continue with Stark's involvement as well. Stark was one of many "WWE NXT" stars drafted to the main roster during WWE's draft, with her being drafted to "WWE Raw." After her call-up, she listed main roster stars she'd like to step in the ring with, one of which was Lynch alongside other top stars such as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Lynch and Stratus have been positioned as rivals on "Raw" since the beginning of April, when Stratus turned heel on Lynch after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The pair had teamed up alongside Lita at WrestleMania 39 to face Damage CTRL. Following Stratus' attack, Lynch was off of "Raw" for several weeks while Stratus continued cutting personal promos against Lynch. The Man returned on the May 10 episode of "Raw" to interrupt a promo from Stratus, and a match between the two was made official for Night of Champions.