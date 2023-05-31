AEW Star Matt Jackson Provides Update On Bicep Injury, Explains Not Choosing Surgery

This past Sunday saw Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks compete in an Anarchy in the Arena match, pitting The Elite against the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It was Jackson's first match back since partially tearing his bicep in a trios' title match back in March, with the AEW star confirming (via Instagram) that his arm has fully healed, and in far less time than initially anticipated.

"I got hurt about 10 weeks ago, literally on day one of the beginning of a very important story that we started," Jackson wrote. "I was told there was a good chance I wouldn't be cleared to perform again for 6-7 months after surgery. ... I opted not to do surgery, but rather try other therapeutic options that'd get me back quicker." Though he said he doubted the decision at points, Jackson chose physical therapy and other techniques rather than surgery. In the end, he was able to return quicker, and the AEW star says that his arm feels great in the aftermath of the highly-physical match.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion continued to play a prominent part on AEW television despite his injury, furthering the storyline between The Elite and their BCC rivals on a regular basis. Last month, an update on Jackson's injury cited stem cell procedures and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy as two of the reasons for the AEW star's quick recovery progress.

"A few days removed from my first match back, my arm is great," Jackson continued. "My strength is completely back [and] I couldn't be happier. Everything else on my body, including my foot? Not so much."