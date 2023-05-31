Four New WWE NXT Superstars Set To Debut Next Week

As previously noted, a women's battle royal will go down on the June 6 episode of "WWE NXT" to determine Tiffany Stratton's first challenger for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Thus far, 17 women have officially been advertised on the match graphic, and four of them will be making their in-ring debuts on the brand's flagship show.

Perhaps most notably, former MMA fighter Valerie Loureda, now known as Lola Vice, is one of the debuting participants. She signed with WWE in June 2022 and made her live event in-ring debut in November. Vice has competed in six matches on "NXT Level Up" on Peacock but has yet to pick up her first win. The 25-year-old has also been seen teaming with Elektra Lopez.

Jakara Jackson made headlines over the weekend when she appeared at NXT Battleground to join Noam Dar's new faction alongside Lash Legend and Oro Mensah. Jackson has had eight "Level Up" matches since October, but also hasn't scored a televised win. She landed on WWE's radar after taking part in "Titan Games" on NBC, which was hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Brooklyn Barlow recently returned from injury at a house show. She previously competed in four "Level Up" matches in 2022 until the middle of the summer when she was sidelined. Barlow has mixed it up with the likes of Ivy Nile, Kiana James, and Thea Hail. The fourth debuting competitor is Kelani Jordan — a former Michigan State gymnast. Jordan recently teamed with Wendy Choo on the May 19 episode of "Level Up" to score a win over Vice and Lopez.

WWE has not confirmed when the battle royal winner will receive their shot at Stratton's title, although the brand's next premium live event is set to be NXT Great American Bash on July 30.