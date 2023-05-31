Mandy Rose Seemingly Reacts To Being Left Off WWE NXT Video Package

Last night's episode of "WWE NXT" saw the rivalry between Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin get even more violent, as the two squared off in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match. But there was just as much talk about what happened prior to the match, when WWE aired a video package detailing the long history between the former partners.

Noticeably, Mandy Rose, the founder and leader of Toxic Attraction — and an important figure in both Dolin and Jayne's story — was not featured in it at all. Fans were quick to point out that Rose wasn't shown, and judging by a tweet from Rose shortly after, she may have taken notice as well.

"Wow..." Rose tweeted. "All I've got to say."

Rose hasn't worked for WWE since December, when she was released just a day after dropping the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, reportedly due to explicit content she was producing for the subscription-based site FanTime.

As for the match itself, Dolin ultimately walked away victorious over her former friend after chokeslamming Jayne through a table. The victory gave Dolin a 2-1 edge in the rivalry, having already notched a win over Jayne back on March 7, with Jayne picking up a lone victory on May 2.