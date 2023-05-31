Will Ospreay Trash Talks Matt Cardona, Deriding His WWE Tenure As Zack Ryder

While Will Ospreay is surely dreaming of a rematch against Kenny Omega at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door this June, he has some work to do first, chiefly beating Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion this Sunday to earn a shot at Omega's IWGP United States Championship, and then facing Matt Cardona for UK promotion 1PW on June 10. And if one thought Ospreay was taking Cardona lightly going into the match, that appears to be exactly the case.

On Wednesday morning, Ospreay posted a video of himself taking a walk with his pugs, all while cutting a promo on Cardona. And Ospreay wasn't kind to the self-proclaimed "Death Match King," claiming to not know Cardona's new name and referring to him as Zack Ryder, Cardona's name during his tenure in WWE, saying it was in response to Cardona forgetting the date he and Ospreay were supposed to wrestle.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion proceeded to mock moments in Cardona's career and related a story Cardona's ally, Steph De Lander, once told him in Australia. Perhaps the most biting moment however was when Ospreay stated the difference between him and Cardona was that Ospreay was a former World Champion, while Cardona was "a f*****g grown ass man that plays with toys." Ospreay then closed the video by mockingly doing Cardona's old WWE taunt.

Walking my pugs & @1ProWrestling sent me Zack Ryders promo with all his belts.

- Don't recognise one of them, but he had a lot plus a nice pool. Anyway if someone can tag Zack Ryders socials cos I don't know his new name. Saturday 10th June, Lincoln.https://t.co/4dRQ50WQD3 pic.twitter.com/4VFcMN397T — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 31, 2023

The Ospreay-Cardona match has had its share of blurred drama in its buildup, with Cardona at one point claiming he would pull out of the match over a pay dispute, only to later take the match anyway, with De Lander added to the card in his corner. The bout will see Ospreay put the 1PW World Title on the line.