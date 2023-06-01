Four Championship Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling is promoting four title matches for a special "Championship Friday" edition of "AEW Rampage." Although, none of the bouts will see a championship from AEW being defended.

The lineup for Friday's "Rampage" was revealed during Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite."

It includes the newly crowned and first NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale, who was the beneficiary of an untimely injury to Mercedes Mone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Resurgence event last month in Long Beach, California. Nightingale is defending her title against Emi Sakura on Friday's "Rampage."

Another titleholder from NJPW, the company's World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr., is also set for a title defense on "Rampage" against Action Andretti. While Sabre has become a regular recently in Ring of Honor, this will be only his second match at an event promoted by AEW. The first was his loss to Claudio Castagnoli at the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view last June. The next installment is less than a month away. AEW and NJPW will join forces once again to copromote a Forbidden Door PPV on Sunday, June 25.

ROH will also be represented on Friday's "Rampage," as Katsuyori Shibata will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Lee Moriarty. Also announced for the show, El Hijo del Vikingo will return to AEW to defend his AAA Mega Championship in a three-way title match against Dralistico and Komander. It'll be Vikingo's first AEW appearance in about a month when he wrestled another match on "Rampage." He's held the AAA Mega Championship for more than 500 days.