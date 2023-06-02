Tony Schiavone Talks Working With Jim Ross In WCW And AEW

On a recent episode of his "What Happened When" podcast, Tony Schiavone outlined the differences between working with a younger Jim Ross in JCP/WCW, and an older version of Ross in AEW.

Schiavone touched upon his relationship with his long-time broadcast colleague when asked if he "felt threatened" by Ross replacing him as the play-by-play announcer for JCP in 1987, a move that forced him to assume the role of a color commentator alongside David Crockett and Ross.

"When he first came in, I wasn't exactly sure how they would use me," Schiavone recalled. "There's always a paranoia in wrestling, and I think it comes from the old days [of] not trusting promoters."

"Did I feel threatened by JR? At first, I did," Schiavone admitted. "But when I got to know him, I realized he was really easy to work with, and he was a good advisor to me. He's basically the one that negotiated my contract when WCW took over from Jim Crockett Promotions. He used to tell me, 'You always have to think you're the best announcer in wrestling.' He said I shouldn't be doing this if didn't believe that."

Schiavone says he always admired Ross for being "outspoken and confident," and that their friendship "superseded any concerns" he had about Ross taking his spot in the commentary booth. If anything, Schiavone believes David Crockett "was probably more upset" about JR joining the fray than he was. "I think David thought JR came in and broke up the Crockett-Schiavone team, which he did. I don't think David ever said anything about it, but I got a feeling he was [upset]."