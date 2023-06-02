Kris Statlander Set To Defend TBS Championship At AEW House Rules Event Tonight

Following her return to action and TBS Championship victory this past Sunday at Double or Nothing, as well as her successful title defense on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, Kris Statlander will continue a monumental week with another title defense tonight. AEW will hold a House Rules live event tonight in Tupelo, Mississippi, and Statlander is set to defend the TBS Championship there against Anna Jay.A.S.

Though Statlander and Jay have shared the ring before, tonight will be the first time the two find themselves on opposing sides. They previously teamed up on episodes of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation," as well as on the Chris Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Cruise in 2021. Now, the JAS member will look to put an early end to Statlander's title reign in hopes of becoming the third-ever TBS Champion.

Prior to Statlander's title win on Sunday, the TBS Championship was held by AEW star Jade Cargill for 508 days. Statlander's victory put an end to a 60-match winning streak for Cargill in the singles division. As for Statlander, she had been out of action since August of last year after tearing both her ACL and meniscus, but made a triumphant return on Sunday to answer a challenge put out by Cargill's ally Mark Sterling.

Other matches advertised for tonight's House Rules show include an AEW Women's World Championship bout with Skye Blue challenging Toni Storm, Dax Harwood vs. Daniel Garcia, and Orange Cassidy teaming up with Darby Allin once again to take on the duo of Big Bill and Ethan Page.