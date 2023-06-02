Booker T Comments On The Idea Of AEW Having 'Four Pillars'

The AEW World Championship match at Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman defending against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara — collectively known as the "Four Pillars of AEW." It was a term coined by MJF himself, and it's not something that everyone in the wrestling world agrees with. Take "WWE NXT" commentator and podcaster Booker T, for example. Speaking on the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker shared his thoughts on the use of the "Four Pillars" term in AEW, including his belief of who the company's actual "pillars" might be.

"A pillar, for me, is the guy who's building the foundation," Booker said. "That would be a guy like Moxley." Booker then agreed with his co-host Brad Gilmore that, by that definition, the company's actual "Four Pillars" would be Moxley, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega. Despite that, Booker made it clear he wouldn't support AEW stars speaking out against the concept, as Ricky Starks did days before Sunday's PPV.

"You don't hear [those] guys saying [anything]," Booker continued. "You know why? ... It is a work. Come on, man. Wake up. Wise up. Wise up and quit giving the fans clickbait stuff like this. Wise up. Quit marking out over yourself. That's what this thing's about."

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to say that wrestlers taking their grievances online are guilty of "exposing" the wrestling business, revealing the inner workings to fans. Looking back on his own career, Booker said that he never waited for anyone to label him a pillar, but instead went out and made his own success.

"That ['four pillars'] stuff, it doesn't mean anything," Booker stated. "It has zero weight, other than the perception that we're trying to sell to ... our fans."