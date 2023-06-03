Four MITB Qualifiers Set For June 9 WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced four Money in the Bank qualifying matches for next week's "WWE SmackDown." On the men's side, two more entrants in the ladder match will be determined as The Brawling Brutes' Butch wrestles Baron Corbin, and The LWO's Santos Escboar squares off against Mustafa Ali.

The winners of those two matches will be joining Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight — the three men who have already clinched their berths in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. As for the sixth and final entrant, Matt Riddle is expected to receive a qualifying match on next week's "WWE Raw" against an unnamed opponent. The match was teased on last week's show following a backstage confrontation between Riddle and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, which ended with GUNTHER urging "The Original Bro" to win the briefcase and attempt to cash in against his title. WWE has yet to confirm the qualifying match for Riddle.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, two members of Damage CTRL will be seen in action on next week's blue brand show. While IYO SKY will wrestle Shotzi in the first of the qualifying bouts, Bayley will face Mia "Michin" Yim in the other match.

Thus far, only Zelina Vega has clinched her berth in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which she did with a victory over Lacey Evans on Friday. Others will join the field on next week's "Raw" where two more qualifiers will take place — Becky Lynch versus Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark versus Natalya. As such, the entire field for the women's ladder match is expected to be finalized by next weekend.

The annual Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at the 02 Arena in London on July 1. No other matches have been confirmed for WWE's upcoming premium live event.