YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto Become Double Champions In NJPW

In recent years, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, collectively known as Bishamon, have become one of the most dominant tag teams in pro wrestling. That dominance was proven yet again this weekend when Bishamon won the vacant IWGP Heavyweight and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Dominion.

The CHAOS duo won both sets of tag team championships by defeating House of Torture's EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi, as well as United Empire's Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henare. Despite the insanity that House of Torture presented throughout the match, Bishamon persevered, defeating Takahashi with the Shoto to win the titles. The double-title match came about after former champions, Aussie Open, were forced to vacate due to Mark Davis' injury. As a result, Khan and Henare entered into the pre-existing title match for the vacant titles to avenge their fallen United Empire comrades, ultimately failing to do so.

Following the match, the newest members of Bullet Club made their presence known as the "War Dogs." Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin attacked the new champions, suggesting that they will be the first to challenge Bishamon for the gold. Until today, both Kidd and Coughlin were representatives of the LA DOJO and have primarily competed in the United States in recent years.

Bishamon's legacy as the standard-bearer of the heavyweight tag team division in NJPW continues to evolve. Their success as a team first became evident when they, alongside fellow CHAOS member Tomohiro Ishii, held the NEVER 6-Man Championships for over 450 days, the longest reign in title history. Since then, the duo has found their footing as a tag team, winning the World Tag League back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, as well as enjoying three reigns with the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships over the past 18 months.