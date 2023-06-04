Lance Archer Says A Torn Tricep Injury Is To Blame For His Lack Of Activity In 2023

During Sunday's NJPW Dominion event, Will Ospreay defeated AEW star Lance Archer in the finals of the tournament to see who was going to be IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega's next challenger. It was later revealed that the title match will be happening at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

After the match, in a backstage interview, Archer revealed that he has been dealing with a torn tricep, and that was the reason behind his lack of activity for most of 2023. According to Cagematch.net, so far this year, Archer has wrestled only 10 matches. Archer's last AEW televised match was on the February 28 edition of "AEW Rampage."

"2023 hasn't been the best year for me," said Archer. "The amount of disrespect that I feel all over the world right now, it's unprecedented and it pi**es me off. Nearly 23 years in this business, one of the best, if not the best big man to step in the f***ing ring. Hey, AEW this message is for you, New Japan Pro Wrestling this message is for you, every f***ing mark around the world this message is for you — there's a reason I haven't been wrestling a lot and it has nothing to do with bad booking, you dumb sh**s, what everyone doesn't realize is that I've been battling a torn tricep."

Archer later revealed that now he's "back" and he hopes that Ospreay wins the title from Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden 2, so he can eventually take the title away from Ospreay. To get to the finals and to Dominion, Ospreay had to defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi last month at NJPW Resurgence.