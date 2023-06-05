Teddy Long On Hulk Hogan's Health, Calls Stone Cold Retirement Match 'A Big Tease'

Former WWE referee and onscreen authority figure Teddy Long recently spoke with Bill Apter and Mac Davis on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," where he discussed a wide range of topics related to professional wrestling. During the conversation, Long shared his thoughts on the possibilities of Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin coming out of retirement and getting back in the ring.

"I don't think so," Long said regarding whether Hogan should wrestle again or not. "It's [not] like he needs the money. He's certainly set with money. I think Hogan is maybe just teasing that a little bit, you know?" The former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager stated that he'd heard from mutual friend Jimmy Hart that Hogan has had seven or eight separate surgeries on his back, and shared an update on Hogan using assistance to get around.

"The last time I saw him was at the ["WWE Raw" 30th anniversary show]," Long continued. "I talked to him then — me and him talked a little bit, and he was on his walker and stuff there. I don't really think Hogan wants to get back in there, you know what I mean? It's great to talk about it." Hogan's team released a statement on the retired wrestler's health earlier this year, assuring the former world champion was in fine condition. For Long, the topic of conversation then moved on to Austin, who came out of retirement at WWE WrestleMania 38 for an impromptu brawl against Kevin Owens.

"'Stone Cold' has been one of the guys who has really paid attention to his doctors," Long said. "I think Steve has certainly [taken] his doctor's advice. He's stayed out of the ring, and he's got himself involved in something else, you know what I mean? You gotta have something to fall back on. This does not last forever, and Austin is smart enough to have something to fall back on, so he doesn't have to worry about this." The WWE star then pointed out that Hogan has plenty of other options to rely on as well.

"I think it's just a big tease with both of them," Long stated. "I don't see either one of them getting back in the ring, but ... you never know in this business." Long then brought up formerly retired stars Edge and Kurt Angle as two men who successfully came out of retirement to perform as wrestlers once again.

